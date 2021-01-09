Second suspect from Peoria arrested in shooting death at Galesburg gun shop

GALESBURG — A second suspect is in custody after a Wednesday night burglary led to the shooting death of a 17-year-old.

Dominick Booker, Peoria, is facing felony murder and burglary charges after being arrested Thursday night. Jakobe Brown, Peoria, who is facing the same charges stemming from the events, was already in custody.

The two made their first appearance in Knox County court Friday afternoon, reported WQAD TV.

The incident had already happened Wednesday when police responded to a 10:22 p.m. call to Galesburg Guns and Ammo on South Henderson Street, following a disturbance involving gunshots.

Several suspects had used a rock or cinderblock to break into the business, and the business' owner had fired four to five shots at the four to five suspects after they entered the gun shop.

Among those individuals were Brown and Booker, as well as the now deceased 17-year-old. The 17-year-old from Peoria later died after being dropped off at Galesburg Cottage Hospital with a gunshot wound. Police have yet to release his name.