Sentencing hearing begins for Alton woman whose daughter died from untreated diabetes

Then Dr. C. Robert Cloninger took the stand for the defense. The psychologist and professor emeritus at Washington University in St. Louis testified that he had spent 10 hours interviewing Amber Hampshire and trying to determine why she would withhold medical treatment from her daughter.

Cloninger said Hampshire suffers from "avoidant personality disorder" and that she had a "blindspot" when it came to Emily's diabetes due to the traumatic death of her grandmother around the same time that Hampshire was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes at age 18.

Cloninger said a "fragmented and dysfunctional" health-care system also played a role in the case. He described Hampshire as a devoted and loving mother to both Emily and her younger brother, Ethan.

The judge ordered a lunch break before questioning of Cloninger by the prosecution, consisting of Assistant State's Attorneys Kathleen Nolan and Alison Foley.

The audience of about 30 people in the courtroom has included family, friends, witnesses, representatives of Evangelical United and Madison County State's Attorney Tom Haine.