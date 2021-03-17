‘Serial stowaway’ charged again after latest arrest near O’Hare

“An alarm siren was activated on Hartman’s device, and she was taken into custody by Chicago police,” the sheriff’s department said in a statement. “Hartman did not enter any secure areas.”

The arrest comes two weeks after a court hearing in which Hartman’s attorneys and prosecutors said they had reached the plea deal on her pending case: 18 months of probation, plus court-ordered mental health treatment.

Formal plea proceedings had not begun, but Judge Peggy Chiampas pre-emptively put attorneys on notice that she was not inclined to agree to that sentence. Hartman’s 2019 arrest at O’Hare violated the terms of her probation for a 2018 trespassing case. Chiampas balked at giving another probation to someone who had previously violated.

Nevertheless, Hartman’s attorney expressed hope that Chiampas would change her mind once she learned the complete facts of the case. A prison sentence, even a negligible one, would interrupt Hartman’s mental health treatment.

Hartman, who has a long history of trying to sneak onto flights in Chicago and around the country, was arrested at O’Hare in October 2019 just as she was trying to pass the second of two security checkpoints, prosecutors have said.