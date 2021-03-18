‘Serial stowaway’ ordered held on $100,000 bail as lawyer blames TV news broadcast for latest airport case

But Hartman was extremely upset after viewing a TV news interview with her, Lubelfeld said. Hartman contends she did not give permission for the interview to be broadcast, Lubelfeld said, and after watching it Sunday she was so upset she missed a therapy appointment Monday morning and the next day headed to O’Hare for the first time in more than a year.

“She has a mental illness that was triggered by something out of her control, and she reacted not, perhaps, in making the best choice,” Lubelfeld said. “But I would say her mental illness affects her ability to make choices.”

The interview aired this week on WBBM-Ch. 2. The station tweeted Thursday after the court hearing, “We have her on tape agreeing to do the interviews and record them.”

Assistant State’s Attorney James Murphy said he was “not unsympathetic” to Hartman’s condition, but urged the judge to treat her the same way as others who repeatedly come through the docket charged with escape.

And while her actions may not be inherently violent, they do present a safety risk, Murphy said.