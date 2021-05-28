Sex abuse victims want AG to keep convicted priest locked up

CHICAGO — An attorney and victims of sexual abuse by a Chicago Roman Catholic priest on Thursday urged Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul to keep the defrocked priest locked up.

Daniel McCormack is committed indefinitely under a state law that allows sex offenders to be held in custody beyond their sentences if a judge finds they are substantially likely to re-offend.

“Daniel McCormack as a priest is a serial predator and has been incarcerated for some years,” victims’ advocate and attorney Jeff Anderson said. “We do know that he’s already sentenced scores, if not hundreds, of kids to a lifetime of suffering and we have to do everything today to prevent that from happening to others.”

A three-judge panel of the Illinois First District Appellate Court ruled last week Cook County prosecutors failed to prove McCormack’s mental disorder would likely cause him to re-offend. McCormack completed his five-year sentence in 2009 for molesting five boys in Chicago’s St. Agatha’s Roman Catholic parish. He has been in state custody since.

A spokeswoman with the attorney general’s office said they plan to take up McCormack’s case.