Shooter of 7-year-old in Chicago was out on bond, prosecutors say

Surveillance video from the McDonald’s showed Goudy in the Audi, wearing the same clothing shown in the social media post, Deboni said Friday.

In video surveillance from the restaurant’s, Goudy is seen wearing a pink hoodie pulled over his head, holding a .40-caliber handgun, as the other gunman brandished an “AK-47 type” of gun with a “banana clip” while wearing a black hoodie and stone washed jeans, Deboni said.

“They began to fire the guns at the back of the victims’ car,” Deboni said.

They got back in the Audi, but got out again as the Infiniti pulled forward. They began firing again, before fleeing west on the Eisenhower Expressway.

Jaslyn, shot multiple times, died shortly after and her father was also shot and taken to a hospital.

Police found and took into evidence a total of 47 casings from two guns, casings that eventually matched guns they found during Lewis’ arrest, Deboni said. Deboni said hours before the shooting, Lewis posted a video on social media that shows him with Goudy and the other gunman driving around in an Audi. Goudy could be seen in a pink hoodie similar to that seen in the McDonald’s video. Jaslyn’s father told detectives Lewis had “threatened” him over social media before.