Shots fired call being investigated on SIU campus

CARBONDALE — Police are seeking the public's help after authorities found a vehicle on SIU's campus struck by gunfire while they were responding to a shots fired call on South Oakland Avenue.

Police received a report of shots fired at 8:38 p.m. Wednesday near the 500 and 600 blocks of South Oakland Avenue, according to a Carbondale Police Department news release.

SIU campus police located a vehicle abandoned in a parking lot near the intersection of Douglas Drive and Lincoln that had been struck by gunfire, the release stated.

The department said a man, described as black and wearing a yellow and orange shirt, and a second male, described as black and wearing a white T-shirt and jeans, could be seen exiting the vehicle and leaving the area in another unidentified vehicle.

During the investigation, police found two handguns in the 1000 block of South Oakland Avenue. Police also learned that occupants in two separate vehicles — including the recovered vehicle — fired shots at one another. There were no reports of injuries as a result of the incident.

Anyone with information or possible video of this incident is encouraged to contact the police department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.

