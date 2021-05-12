Soldier Field security guard shoots longtime acquaintance to death over guard’s wife visiting with her ex-boyfriend, prosecutors say

The day of the killing, Watson worked at Soldier Field with an acquaintance, then went with the acquaintance to a nearby grocery story and bought alcohol, before sitting in front of a condominium building drinking for a while, prosecutors said. They then went their separate ways.

Later in the evening, Watson’s wife was at Hogin’s home with her daughter, her ex-boyfriend — her daughter’s father ― Hogin and Hogin’s girlfriend, prosecutors said. Watson called his wife and Hogin repeatedly, demanding to know why his wife’s ex-boyfriend was at the home.

Watson became progressively more angry during the calls and finally called his wife’s daughter, telling her that he knew people with guns, he had a gun and he was going to go to the house with a gun, prosecutors said.

Watson showed up at the house and knocked on the front door, and Hogin answered the door, prosecutors said. As his girlfriend and Watson’s wife’s daughter stood behind him, Hogin tried to tell Watson to leave, but Watson pulled out a gun, fired one shot in the air and then fired multiple shots at Hogin.

Hogin suffered several gunshot wounds to the chest, abdomen, legs and arms, prosecutors said.

Hogin’s girlfriend and Watson’s wife’s daughter both identified Watson as the shooter.

Watson showed up at his wife’s house about 6 a.m. the next day and someone called police, who arrested him there, prosecutors said.

