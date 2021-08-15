Son hopes civil rights trial provides justice for father's death

JACKSONVILLE — Larry Pippion didn't have a regular father-son relationship growing up with his father, Larry Earvin, but he knows he was a soft-spoken and intelligent man.

It wasn't until Pippion was a teenager that he learned his father was schizophrenic and bipolar.

"He always came and got me," said Pippion, now 49. "It was seventh grade when I was 13 and what not" when he learned about his father's mental health.

Because of his condition, Earvin decided to live elsewhere and battle life on his own away from his family in Chicago, Pippion said.

"He was always in and out of facilities," Pippion said.

Pippion often would go years without hearing from his father, learning about how he was doing from family members.

"It was 15 years or so that I didn't hear from him," he said.

But when he did hear about his father, usually from one of his cousins, "it was a happy moment," Pippion said.

During one of Earvin's hospital stays, he stole items from a hospital gift shop in Chicago that would change the course of his life.

"He was charged with a $300 theft," Pippion said. "He was sentenced to six years."

Pippion wishes authorities had known his father had mental health issues, he said, adding that a six-year sentence was too strict for the crime.

"It's not even worth going to prison," he said. "Six years."

Earvin, 65, was serving time at Brown County's Western Illinois Correctional Facility when he was assaulted on May 17, 2018, while being transferred to another unit in the facility. He suffered multiple broken ribs, a punctured colon and other internal injuries. He died of those injuries on June 26, 2018.

Earvin was just months away from being released after serving his six-year sentence.

Three correctional officers were charged with the assault. Todd Sheffler of Mendon, Alex Banta of Quincy and Willie Hedden of Mount Sterling were indicted in connection with the death. Hedden since has pleaded guilty to federal civil rights charges; Sheffler and Banta are scheduled for trial Nov. 3. Both are charged with conspiracy, deprivation of civil rights and obstruction of justice.

Pippion didn't even know his father was in prison.

"The hospital had called saying he died because he was beaten up," Pippion said. "I thought it was other prisoners but, when I found out it was correctional officers, I was angry."

Three years later, Pippion and his family still are seeking justice for Earvin, not for the settlement money but for pure justice.

"No amount would make me happy. It would not bring my father back," Pippion said, adding that he has three grown children who will never have a chance to meet their grandfather. "They want justice, too."

"I just want justice ..." Pippion said. "Just whatever the judge decides."

The frustration felt by Pippion's family doesn't stop with him and his sons. Other family members share their anger about Earvin's death, especially because they don't even know where he is buried.

"I have an aunt in southern Illinois that knows the graveyard (where Earvin is buried), but when they went, the lady was so busy she didn't have time show them," Pippion said, adding that Earvin is buried with an unmarked headstone. "To this day, no one knows ... they did all this without notifying us."

