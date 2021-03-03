Son of former state Rep. Eddie Acevedo pleads not guilty to tax charges stemming from ComEd probe

The son of former Democratic state Rep. Eddie Acevedo pleaded not guilty Wednesday to federal tax charges stemming from the ongoing investigation of the lobbying practices of Commonwealth Edison.

Alex Acevedo, 35, who made a failed bid for alderman two years ago, was charged in an indictment last week with two counts alleging he understated his gross income for 2017 and 2018. Each count carries a maximum of three years in prison.

Acevedo pleaded not guilty during an video arraignment before U.S. District Judge Edmond Chang, who released him on a recognizance bond.

His attorney, Ricardo Meza, said Acevedo is a registered nurse and spends part of the year in Hawaii. The judge told Acevedo to notify court officials of any travel outside the Chicago area. A status hearing was set for May 18.

The indictment was one of three separate cases brought last week against Acevedo’s father and his other brother, Michael.

A six-count indictment against Eddie Acevedo alleged that he attempted to evade paying taxes he owed, including by depositing cash payments into his bank account to conceal the source of income.