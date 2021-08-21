Southwest Illinois group debuts local-crime podcast in hope for more tips

JACKSONVILLE — The long arm of the law is getting a global reach.

The first episode of a true crime podcast focused on the region is now available as an offering by Morgan-Scott-Cass Crimestoppers. A companion YouTube videocast is expected to launch by the end of the month.

Crimestoppers works with law enforcement agencies in the three counties to get tips about unsolved crimes. It offers cash rewards for information that leads to an arrest in crimes and allows people to report tips anonymously.

It is hoped the podcast, which is being hosted by WLDS/WEAI radio reporter Ben Cox, will reach a broader and newer audience for the group.

By highlighting crimes in the Jacksonville area through the podcast, as well as its recently introduced app, Morgan-Scott-Cass Crimestoppers can reach people who might no longer live here but have valuable information.

"We just want to reach a bigger audience," Crimestoppers coordinator Loren Hamilton said. "We hope that someone downloads or watches these programs and knows something to help solve a crime."

Morgan-Scott-Cass Crimestoppers reported a 26% increase in tips during the second quarter of this year, which was the most recent period after the launch of its app.

The first episode can be downloaded directly at bit.ly/3gkyZFA or through various platforms such as Spotify, Amazon Music, Player FM and Podcast Index. Plans are being made to add it to the lineups on Pandora, IheartRadio, TuneIn and Apple Podcasts within a few weeks.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0