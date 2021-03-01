Southwest Illinois mayor resigns after being indicted by grand jury on federal charges

On Feb. 24, a grand jury indicted Hutchinson in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois in East St. Louis.

Hutchinson is charged with one count of making a false statement to the federal Southern Illinois Public Corruption Task Force, also referred to as the Metro-East Public Corruption Task Force.

That's a felony with a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison, according to Nathan Stump, spokesman for the U.S. attorney's office in Fairview Heights.

State law prohibits elected city officials from "being financially interested, directly or indirectly, in any contract, work or business of the municipality," according to the indictment. An ethics law also requires them to disclose their financial interests with their county clerks.

In an interview Friday, Brimm said the city had been cooperating with the federal investigation and the case would have a "negligible" effect on day-to-day operations.

"Our main mission is to continue providing services to our residents and that will go on uninterrupted," he said.

Hutchinson works as a director with St. Louis-based C.J. Thomas Insurance Co., according to its website. His bio states that he joined the company in 1993.