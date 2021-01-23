Spike in Chicago carjackings mostly due to joyriding young people, police say

CHICAGO — The recent “ridiculous spike” in carjackings across Chicago is due largely to young people taking cars around the city to joyride in the vehicles then dump them, a police official told aldermen Friday.

With members of the City Council Public Safety Committee describing residents in neighborhoods across Chicago as fearful of being carjacked while running daylight errands, Police Department brass pledged to crack down on the ongoing spree.

Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said some of the cars being stolen, often at gunpoint, are being used in other crimes, or cut up or resold by criminal gangs.

But in many cases, teenagers are taking the vehicles to drive around in them for a while, then abandon them.

“Overall, the biggest spike we see right now is people taking cars, driving around for eight or 10 hours, then dumping the car,” Deenihan said.

The increase in carjackings has been seen not just in Chicago, but the suburbs and nationwide, he said. “It’s everywhere,” Deenihan said.

Often the robbers are minors, and aldermen called for prosecutors to crack down on those offenders so young people think there are significant consequences rather than just a slap on the wrist for carjackings.