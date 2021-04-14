Springfield man charged in U.S. Capitol attack

In an interview with the FBI a few weeks later, Adams admitted entering the Capitol grounds with a friend, but said he thought at first they were lawfully occupying a public building to protest, according to the affidavit.

“Adams said that he did not realize that things were not peaceful until after he and his friend walked into the Capitol building over broken glass,” the affidavit stated. “Adams said that he and his friend thought it was supposed to be a peaceful occupy. ... They did not try to destroy anything inside the Capitol building.”

Adams told the FBI in the interview that others in the crowd were shouting, “Let’s storm this place and show them they can’t make us leave!” Eventually, Adams said, he and his friend walked up some stairs and into the Senate chambers, where they saw “other individuals going through desks and a guy in a Viking hat near the podium leading a prayer,” according to the affidavit.

Adams also identified himself in a photograph as the person holding a blue Trump flag on the Senate floor, the affidavit said.

Adams was at least the sixth person from Illinois to be federally charged as part of the ongoing investigation into the Capitol attack, which prosecutors have described as one of the largest criminal investigations in American history.