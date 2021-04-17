Springfield man, convicted of 1986 murder, dies after being found unresponsive in Christian County Jail

TAYLORVILLE — A Springfield man who was convicted of a 1986 murder as a teenager died in a Taylorville hospital Thursday after being found unresponsive earlier in a cell at the Christian County Jail.

Christian County Coroner Amy Calvert Winans said Friday that preliminary autopsy results indicate that Rodney J. Johnson, 51, of the 700 block of East Edwards Street died of "medical-related issues."

Winans said no foul play was suspected.

Johnson was arrested by Kincaid police officers along with two women after a traffic stop in Tovey Tuesday. An assortment of drugs were found in the car.

Johnson was also arrested for battering a police officer.

A correctional officer making rounds found Johnson unresponsive shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday. Winans said a jail nurse and other correctional officers performed life-saving measures on Johnson before he was transported to Taylorville Memorial Hospital by ambulance.

Johnson was pronounced dead by medical personnel at 6 p.m.

Winans said toxicology and additional studies will be available in the coming weeks.

Johnson was convicted of the 1986 murder and armed robbery of John Snow in the John Hay Homes.