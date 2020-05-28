Springfield mayor, police chief get cease-and-desist notices by lawyer of restaurant that opened early

Sangamon County State's Attorney Dan Wright said enforcing the order against non-compliant businesses can be difficult as the order itself is not currently a criminal offense or county ordinance violation.

And though the Illinois Department of Public Health and local health departments also possess authority to close a business through the Public Health Act, it requires "clear and convincing" evidence of a specific "medical basis" to prove that the "public's health and welfare have been significantly endangered" by "a significant amount of activity likely to spread a dangerously contagious or infectious disease" on the premises sought to be closed, Wright said.

"While some situations may involve overlap between violation of the Executive Order and evidence sufficient to sustain a closure order under the Public Health Act, each can occur independently of the other," Wright said.

In the letter, DeVore said he received statements from people who allegedly witnessed Langfelder inside The Alamo in defiance of Pritzker's order.

Reached Wednesday evening, Langfelder denied visiting the popular downtown bar, saying the last time he was there was in March, prior to the shutdown order.