Springfield police officer accused of criminal sexual assault, official misconduct

A Springfield police officer was arrested Wednesday morning following an investigation by the Illinois State Police.

Taylor Staff, who has been with the department for a little over three years, was arrested at his home for criminal sexual assault, three counts of official misconduct and custodial sexual misconduct. All the counts are felonies.

According to Illinois statutes, custodial sexual misconduct is when an employee of a law enforcement agency engages in sexual conduct or sexual penetration with a person who is in the custody of a law enforcement agency or employee.

Staff, 26, is in custody at the Sangamon County Jail on a $250,000 bond. He has a first court appearance at 11 a.m. Thursday.

Springfield was Staff's first police job, said SPD chief Kenny Winslow. Staff worked as a patrol officer.

Staff has been placed on unpaid administrative leave pending the outcome of the SPD's internal affairs investigation.

The State Police conducted an independent criminal investigation after members of the SPD—all patrol officers, Winslow said—brought forward allegations of misconduct by Staff.

"They did the hard thing," Winslow admitted.