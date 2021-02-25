Springfield police officer accused of criminal sexual assault, official misconduct

A Springfield police officer was arrested Wednesday morning following an investigation by the Illinois State Police.
Taylor Staff, who has been with the department for a little over three years, was arrested at his home for criminal sexual assault, three counts of official misconduct and custodial sexual misconduct. All the counts are felonies.
According to Illinois statutes, custodial sexual misconduct is when an employee of a law enforcement agency engages in sexual conduct or sexual penetration with a person who is in the custody of a law enforcement agency or employee.
Staff, 26, is in custody at the Sangamon County Jail on a $250,000 bond. He has a first court appearance at 11 a.m. Thursday.
Springfield was Staff's first police job, said SPD chief Kenny Winslow. Staff worked as a patrol officer.
Staff has been placed on unpaid administrative leave pending the outcome of the SPD's internal affairs investigation.
The State Police conducted an independent criminal investigation after members of the SPD—all patrol officers, Winslow said—brought forward allegations of misconduct by Staff.
"They did the hard thing," Winslow admitted.
The alleged incidents occurred while Staff was on duty between January and July of 2020 and involved three separate victims. Winslow said it "appeared" that the three victims were "in custody or they were being detained" by Staff.
"It's a sad day for Springfield Police Department when someone is alleged to have been accused of what he's accused of (doing)," Winslow said, reached Wednesday. "The actions reflect poorly on our department. They're not in line with our core values. The allegations are disturbing and they're upsetting. They're upsetting enough that the men and women of SPD brought this over to us.
"If there is a positive, it was that this was reported by our officers and run up the chain of command. This shows our officers do the right thing. You always hear about this wall of silence. (Bringing forward this information) speaks to the integrity and character of the SPD."
Winslow said the SPD conducted an informal inquiry into the incident. At the conclusion, he added, there were "some troubling things that appeared to be potentially criminal in nature so we contacted ISP to do the independent outside investigation."