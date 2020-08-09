Springfield restaurant sues city over mayor's emergency powers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Less than a week after Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder issued an order tightening mask-wearing requirements and capacity limits in bars and restaurants, a Springfield restaurant is mounting a challenge to the emergency powers he assumed in March.

Fox Run, 1130 Legacy Pointe Drive, filed a lawsuit against the city of Springfield Thursday morning, claiming that Langfelder has exceeded his authority by continuing to issue orders and exercise emergency powers beyond the initial 30-day window.

"As a direct result of the threatened enforcement of these executive orders, Fox Run has immediately suffered from reduced patronage of customers in its restaurant which is within the corporate limits of Springfield," the filing states.

The city acknowledged that it has reviewed the filing and will soon respond.

"The city has reviewed the filing that was made Friday and we believe the city has acted properly and we believe that the authority of the mayor as liquor commissioner and taking proper health steps will be sustained," said city attorney Jim Zerkle.

Langfelder declared a local state of emergency on March 25 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.