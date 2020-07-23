State officials offer measured approval of Chicago federal agent surge

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD — State leaders on Wednesday gave tentative support to a Trump administration plan to send more than 200 federal agents to Chicago, although officials said they would also be on guard for any violations of civil liberties.

In a news conference Wednesday, Trump formally announced that Operation Legend, a federal initiative boosting law enforcement efforts in Kansas City, Mo., was expanding to other cities including Chicago.

U.S. Attorney General William Barr said upcoming efforts in Chicago would be “a different kind of operation” than the administration’s recent deployment of Homeland Security agents to Portland, Ore., last week. Oregon’s Attorney General filed a lawsuit Friday against the Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Marshals Service after several reports of unidentified federal agents detaining residents in that city.

“The operations we’re talking about are the standard anti-crime fighting activities we have been carrying out around the country for decades,” Barr said of Operation Legend. “These are street agents, they’re investigators who will be working to solve murder and take down violent gangs. They will be working shoulder to shoulder with our state and local colleagues.”