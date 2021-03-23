State's attorney: No criminal charges in officer-related shooting in Chatham

The Sangamon County state's attorney said Monday that no charges would be filed against a Chatham police officer who shot a man four times while he was wielding a knife in a March 7 incident.

The determination made by Dan Wright followed an Illinois State Police investigation.

Officer Adam Hahn responded to a call at a residence in the 1500 block of East Walnut Street on the afternoon of March 7. The caller told dispatchers that a man with a knife, later identified as Gregory Small, was cutting himself and said he would kill everyone.

According to a news release from the Chatham Police Department, Small did not listen when Hahn told him multiple times to drop the knife.

He then proceeded to charge Hahn, who fired four shots, each striking Small.

Officer Scott Williams arrived on the scene after the shots were fired. Williams and Hahn "immediately took life-saving measures" and called for an ambulance that arrived moments later, according to CPD.

Hahn was justified in using force likely to cause death or great bodily harm "under the totality of the circumstances reflected by the ISP investigation," Wright said in a press release.