Suburban Chicago man gets 13½ years in prison for plotting to help ISIS

A north suburban man was sentenced Friday to 13½ years in federal prison for attempting to aid the Islamic State terrorist group by providing cellphones to an undercover FBI agent to be used as detonators for bombs.

Edward Schimenti and his friend, Joseph Jones, were convicted in 2019 of conspiracy to provide material support to a terrorist organization. Last month, Jones was sentenced to 12 years behind bars.

Prosecutors had asked U.S. District Judge Andrea Wood for a 20-year sentence for Schimenti, saying he’d shown absolutely no remorse for his crime and, if given the chance, would likely attempt to support radical Islamic causes in the future.

In a court filing, Assistant U.S. Attorney Barry Jonas wrote that Schimenti was the more violent of the two defendants, at one point expressing to an undercover informant a desire to attack soldiers at the Naval Station Great Lakes near North Chicago.

Meanwhile, Schimenti’s attorneys, Stephen Hall and Joshua Adams, argued for a 5-year prison term, writing in a court filing last week that the FBI repeatedly had pushed Schimenti into participating in the plot, targeting him first online and later at his gym, home and work.