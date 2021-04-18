Suburban Chicago pastor steps down over sex abuse allegations

The pastor of a west suburban church has stepped aside due to allegations that he sexually abused a minor three decades ago, the archdiocese of Chicago has announced.

In a letter to parishioners at Saint Peter Damian parish in Bartlett, Archbishop Blaise Cupich said Father Christopher Ciomek had agreed to step aside following “allegations of sexual abuse of a minor approximately 30 years ago.”

“I have further directed Father Ciomek to live away from the parish while the matter is investigated, and he is fully cooperating with this direction,” the archbishop’s letter reads in part.

The state Department of Children and Family Services and the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office have been informed about the allegations, Cupich said.

The person making the allegations has been offered the services of the church’s Victim Assistance Ministry, and the archdiocese has begun its own investigation, he said.

“Allegations are claims that have not been proven as true or false. Therefore, guilt or innocence should not be assumed,” Cupich said.

Cupich provided no further information about the alleged abuse.