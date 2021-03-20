Superintendent: Chicago officer shot in hand on West Side

CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer was shot in the hand during an investigation of reported gunfire on the city's west side, the city's police superintendent said Saturday.

Superintendent David Brown said the suspected shooter then "barricaded" himself inside an address in the same area and fired additional shots at police, who shot back.

Brown later told reporters that a man inside the home had surrendered to police, who found a handgun. More details on that person and the weapon were not immediately released.

The female officer shot in the hand was brought to a hospital for treatment. Brown said she was "in good spirits."

Brown said a second police officer also was being treated at a hospital after reporting chest pains.

Brown said the officer who was shot was among those called to the area after initial reports of a shooting around noon. He said it was not clear if the person who fired at police officers and wounded the officer was involved in that first shooting.

