Suspect arrested on murder charge in death of Peoria woman Mona Ellison

PEORIA — A suspect was arrested Thursday night in the murder of a Peoria woman whose body was found in East Peoria earlier that day.

Christopher J. Sanders, 42, of Peoria was apprehended in New Baden, according to Peoria Police Department spokeswoman Amy Dotson. The Clinton County community of some 3,200 residents is located east of St. Louis, about 170 miles south of Peoria.

Sanders was arrested on a charge of first-degree murder in the apparent slaying of Mona R. Ellison. The 50-year-old woman's body was discovered Thursday in woods near East Peoria Community High School.

Ellison had been reported missing Wednesday night.

During their investigation, Peoria detectives found information that led to Sanders, Dotson said. Later Thursday, police had reason to believe Sanders fled to the St. Louis area.

Law-enforcement authorities in that area were advised.

Sanders was taken into custody about 6:30 p.m., Dotson said. It wasn't immediately clear which law-enforcement agencies were involved.

The suspect was transported to Peoria, where local detectives questioned him. Sanders then was transported to Peoria County Jail. He was booked there Friday morning.