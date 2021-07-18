Teen held without bail in fatal carjacking of elderly man in Chicago

CHICAGO — A 17-year-old boy was ordered held without bail in an alleged attack during an attempted carjacking in Chicago that left a 73-year-old man dead.

The boy, who isn't being named because he's a juvenile, has been charged as an adult with first-degree murder and aggravated battery. Judge John Lyke Jr. denied the teen bail during bond court on Saturday. An 18-year-old, Frank Harris, was also charged in the attack.

Authorities have said the teens approached the elderly man, Keith Cooper, and tried to take his car keys while he was in the parking lot of a strip mall on Chicago's South Side. Prosecutors said Harris allegedly punched the man in the back of the head while the juvenile pushed his torso.

Cooper, a Vietnam War veteran, later died. A cause of death hasn't been released.

The juvenile's public defender, James Kozlowski, said Saturday that his client isn't a "real and present threat" to others, according to the Chicago Tribune. Kozlowski added that it wasn't clear whether the push caused Cooper's death.

Harris, charged with first-degree murder and aggravated vehicular hijacking, appeared in bond court Friday and was also ordered held without bail. His defense attorney said the high school student lives with his family and was shot in the foot about a month ago leaving him with broken bones.

