The Southern newspaper files lawsuit after being denied access to all public records pertaining to Ladonna Cooper homicide

The Southern Illinoisan on Aug. 19 filed a lawsuit in Williamson County Circuit Court alleging four agencies of improperly withholding public records sought under the Illinois Freedom of Information Act.
The City of Marion, Williamson County Sheriff's Office, Illinois State Police and Williamson County Coroner's Office denied The Southern access to all public records pertaining to the March 1987 homicide of 32-year-old Marion resident Ladonna Cooper.
FOIA requests were submitted to each agency seeking public records regarding Cooper's homicide for an upcoming installment in The Southern's "Chasing Closure" series, which takes an in-depth look at unsolved cases in the region. As part of the series, The Southern reported last year on the still-unsolved murder of 22-year-old Ryan Livingston, who was killed on July 14, 2006 in Carbondale.
"We believe in the public's right to access public records," said Tom English, executive editor for The Southern. "FOIA is important to holding our public bodies accountable, and what we have asked for is well within our rights."
The Illinois Freedom of Information Act states: "All records in the custody or possession of a public body are presumed to be open to inspection or copying. Any public body that asserts that a record is exempt from disclosure has the burden of proving by clear and convincing evidence that it is exempt."
The City of Marion failed to respond to a FOIA request sent on April 29 within the five business days afforded under the Illinois Freedom of Information Act. After multiple inquiries, the city replied on May 11 and said the requested information could not be released because Cooper's case is "open and active." In the response, Marion City Clerk Tammy Beasley said "you may have a copy of the original report." The Southern was never provided with that document.
The Illinois Attorney General's Public Access Counselor has ruled many times the mere fact an investigation is underway is not, by itself, enough for a public body to meet its burden to withhold records in their entirety.
Courts have ruled on several occasions that exemptions to disclosing records under the Illinois Freedom of Information Act are to be read narrowly, so as not to defeat the intended purpose of FOIA.
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office claimed a records request was unduly burdensome due to the Cooper case file containing "thousands of pages of items and records." The Southern was granted an opportunity to narrow its request to a manageable portion, but was still denied all records even after submitting a narrowed request.
The Illinois State Police denied The Southern its records pertaining to the case, citing a letter from Marion City Attorney Wendy Cunningham, which said the Marion Police Department was the initial investigating agency and "the City would respectfully request you deny any records in your possession on the same basis."
Under the Illinois Freedom of Information Act, everyone is entitled to full and complete information regarding the affairs of government. The law states access to public records promotes transparency and accountability of public bodies at all levels, adding that it is a fundamental obligation of government to operate openly.
The Williamson County Coroner's Office denied The Southern's request for Cooper's autopsy, toxicology and coroner's inquest reports, saying release of the records "would interfere with law enforcement proceedings."
"When The Southern contacted me, I was presented with an article about the unsolved murder of Ryan Livingston in Carbondale," Cooper's daughter, Jodi Cooper-Kelly, said in an August statement to The Southern. "I was absolutely taken away by the narrative provided and the facts given without causing harm to Ryan's case. I wanted my mother's story to be written and told in the same manner. I wanted more to be said about her last few moments on earth."
Cooper-Kelly has also recently submitted numerous FOIA requests regarding her mother's homicide. So far, she, too, has been denied access to all records pertaining to the case.
"I have made multiple FOIA requests to obtain records from mom's case," Cooper-Kelly said. "Every request has been denied over and over again. Only one request of mine has yet to be answered. I know that as Ladonna's daughter, I have a right to these records per FOIA laws and statutes. I am very saddened and disappointed by the actions and responses from the Marion Police Department, Williamson County Sheriff's Office, Illinois State Police, the Coroner's Office, as well as attorneys within."
The Illinois Freedom of Information Act says: "When a request is made to inspect or copy a public record that contains information that is exempt from disclosure, but also contains information that is not exempt from disclosure, the public body may elect to redact the information that is exempt. The public body shall make the remaining information available for inspection and copying."
Yet, Cooper-Kelly and The Southern have not received a single item requested under FOIA pertaining to the case.
Attorney Ian Russell from the Davenport, Iowa, law firm Lane & Waterman LLP drafted and filed the complaint on behalf of The Southern.
The complaint seeks "a declaration that the defendants have violated the Illinois FOIA" and requests the court to order the agencies to produce the records requested redacting only information that is truly exempt. In addition, it asks the defendants be ordered to pay civil penalties under the Illinois Freedom of Information Act and reasonable attorney's fees.
Reporter Marilyn Halstead contacted all four agencies named in the lawsuit after it was filed. Beasley said the City of Marion had no comment regarding the lawsuit. The Williamson County Sheriff's Office, Illinois State Police and Williamson County Coroner's Office did not return Halstead's calls for comment.
Cooper-Kelly said it has been years since her family was provided with any updates by authorities involved with the investigation.
"In 2010, the Williamson County Cold Case Squad was established and mom's case was the first of many that they began working on," Cooper-Kelly said. "Members of my family, along with myself, have participated in discussions and meetings with the Cold Case Squad. Her case has, to our knowledge, been untouched since at least 2014 and all communication with the Marion Police and Cold Case Squad ended.
"But, I never wanted her story to end too."
Cooper was an assistant manager at the Bonanza Family Restaurant, which was located on Illinois 13 just east of Interstate 57 in Marion. The building that once housed Bonanza is currently Tequilas Mexican Restaurant.
According to previous reporting in The Southern, Cooper was in charge of closing the restaurant on Wednesday, March 4, 1987.
Cooper called her husband, Bobby, shortly before midnight to tell him she would be about 10 minutes late getting home. The restaurant had seen significant business that evening and Cooper was still filling out paperwork before leaving for the night.
When Cooper didn't make it home by about 12:30 a.m. Thursday, Bobby was concerned and drove to the restaurant. When he found no trace of his wife, nor her car, he drove home and called Bonanza management.
Upon arrival, managers noticed the night's receipts and cash were also missing. The findings were then reported to the Marion Police Department.
During the course of the investigation, police found what appeared to be blood and signs of a struggle outside the restaurant.
At about 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, 1987, Cooper's abandoned Buick was discovered on South Sixth Street near its intersection with East Stotlar Street in Herrin. Investigators found what appeared to be blood inside the car.
On Friday, March 6, 1987, a woman who was looking at waterfowl from an observation tower in the Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge noticed what she thought to be a body in her scope.
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office responded and found Cooper's body about 150 yards west of the observation towers on Illinois 148 near the edge of a small body of water.
A coroner's inquest jury determined Cooper's cause of death was homicide due to multiple stab wounds.
"A mother is everything a child looks up to," Cooper-Kelly said. "She's your protector, your counselor, your teacher, your cheerleader, and your place of respite. My brother, sister and I, we didn't get that. We had that taken from us ... I never wanted it to come to this. I just wanted to tell her story, but her last fight has now become my fight."
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.