'They hate me that much?': Panhandlers in Peoria say they face mistreatment

Adam Sells was sleeping on a set of steps in Downtown Peoria near the Salvation Army shelter for people experiencing homelessness when he felt a great bout of pain.

Someone had hurled a rock at Sells, injuring his hand. He still bears a grisly wound. He worries it has or will become infected, yet he is thankful because, had the rock hit him in the head, he fears the outcome could have been much worse.

William Rogers, 57, has lived in Peoria his entire life, but for the last two months he has been homeless for the first time. Sells and Rogers say people hurl insults and throw rocks, bottles and shoes at them for no other reason than that they are homeless.

"I'm just trying to eat, I'm hungry," an emotional Rogers said. "It's so damn stressful."

"People got something against homeless people," Sells said. "Like, are you kidding me? They hate me that much?"

Peoria's City Council members discussed panhandlers at their July 13 meeting, focusing on how the city might be able to limit where people can panhandle, particularly street intersections and medians.

Yet, the issue is far more complex than just removing panhandlers from the street.

City attorney Chrissie Peterson told the council that a 2015 U.S. Supreme Court ruling deems panhandling a protected form of speech under the First Amendment and cannot be treated differently from any other form of speech. That means that if panhandling gets regulated, so too would any charity work that solicits from the streets, including those who annually seek donations as part of the St. Jude Runs.

"We would have to be consistent in enforcement, and it cannot be targeted toward one group, specifically panhandlers," Peterson said.

In 2018, the American Civil Liberties Union sent a letter to multiple cities in Illinois, Peoria included, that had panhandling ordinances that under the new Supreme Court standard were unconstitutional. In response, Peoria repealed its ordinance, said Ed Yonka of the ACLU of Illinois.

"The right to free speech applies to the right to ask for help, and you can't criminalize asking for assistance when you are in need," Yonka said. "In the same way that we don't stop people from being able to raise funds for their charity or other things, we would not dream of that. So we can't do it when it's for an individual."

First District City Council member Denise Jackson said she has never seen so many people panhandling as she has recently. Third District Councilman Tim Riggenbach called that "an accident waiting to happen."

Peterson pointed out that public safety is a separate issue from panhandling as the court sees it.

At-large Councilman Zach Oyler said he thinks no one, including charities asking for donations, should be allowed to solicit from the street or medians, saying they can "find more reasonable places to do this." Second District Councilman Chuck Grayeb would like to see the discussion simplified to no one being allowed to be in the streets where vehicles are for any reason.

Jennifer Zammuto, president of the Heart of Illinois United Way, which addresses issues surrounding homelessness, said the panhandling debate is complex and that solutions need to be people oriented.

"We need to really think about, 'Why is this person here in the first place and how can we get them connected with the right resources?'" Zammuto said. "... Giving them a ticket probably isn't going to do anything other than move them farther down the road."

She also cited the need for more mental-health resources.

Sells wonders why, if no one is getting hurt, he cannot just be free to ask for help where he wants.

"Sometimes it's like, really ... as long as it's not aggressive panhandling, I'm in the right spot at the right time, like come on, just let the guy make 20-30 bucks and go on his way, man," Sells said.

Rogers echoed a similar sentiment.

"I am just trying to make a living, I ain't trying to hurt nobody," Rogers said. "It makes me feel guilty on getting money from people that go to work. It's not right."

Sells describes himself as chronically homeless. Every "two to three years" he finds himself back out on the streets, panhandling for money to make ends meet.

He says he struggles with mental illness and alcohol. Sells is sober now and trying to piece his life back together. He says he lost his welding job and also had his driver's license taken away, making it difficult for him to hold down work.

Sells and his ex-girlfriend then lost their home in South Peoria. He says he owes about $1,500 in fines to get his driver's license back and pay other tickets.

"I mean, I've really been trying, I really have; it's just hard for me," Sells said. "It's not like it comes easy to me, like everybody else. I struggle."

Rogers' living situation went sour two months ago when he said when he was bit by a dog at his previous residence. Rogers is blind in one eye and has other disabilities that prevent him from working, he says. He's been on Supplemental Security Income since 1991.

Now he finds himself living on the street and says he will work or do whatever it takes to get back into housing.

"I'm just trying to get enough to get my hair cut and get a place, but it's hard to do," Rogers said.

Zammuto said it's important to try to put yourself in others' shoes before passing judgment on people in need.

"I think first and foremost we should be compassionate and understand that nobody I can imagine would say to themselves, 'Gosh, I wish I could stand on the corner and ask people for funding,'" Zammuto said.

There are a lot of misconceptions about people who panhandle for money.

"People you talk to who panhandle, or at least most of the people who I have encountered, it's not fun for them, either," said Nicole Livesy, a housing navigator for United Way. "It's not a 'Well, I would much rather do this than work.' That mentality is not in place."

Rogers said he panhandles because he feels like he had no other options.

"I don't like doing it, I really don't," Rogers said. "I need my own place, I can't find my own place every month."

Resources for those experiencing homelessness in Peoria are plentiful and have been effective in reducing the number of homeless people in recent years. Zammuto said the number of homeless people in Peoria has been reduced by 49% since 2009.

The number was 397 in 2009 and has been reduced to 201 people, according to the Continuum of Care 2021 count.

Yet, challenges still persist. For Sells, shelters can be a challenge in their own right. Mental illness is a common symptom in the shelters, which can make it a tough environment to exist in. For that reason, Sells said he prefers to be homeless and on his own rather than in a shelter.

"I usually just stay to myself; the shelters kind of don't work for me because of the people there," Sells said. "I always just seem to have problems and oh, my God ... it's hard. A lot of people can be bullheaded and arrogant and mean. It can be a real rough crew.

"I get to run my own show. I am my own boss when I'm out there holding a sign," Sells said.

United Way staff members know there are people like Sells who need assistance but are resistant to reaching out for help. Reaching them requires a specialized response.

"Dignity is a huge part of this," Zammuto said. "We try through our work to ensure that people have dignity through the process, and that's a huge part of this. So many of us think that's other people, and you never know when you and your family could be in need for one thing or another."

"One of the beautiful things working with these agencies is that you actually do develop a relationship with those case managers, and I imagine that dovetails with that response," United Way's executive director of the Heart of Illinois Homeless Continuum of Care Kate Green said. "If you have worked with somebody who worked really hard to get you housed and you found yourself back in that position, there isn't going to be any judgment on our side of the equation."

United Way's 211 program offers people the chance to get connected with services that can help those in need. For those who feel uncomfortable about giving panhandlers money or wanting to help in a different way, 211 cards can be given to those in need that can direct them to resources that can help them get out of their situation.

