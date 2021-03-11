‘They should be asleep by now’ suspect muttered before arson that killed mother and daughter, prosecutors say

Mother and daughter were asleep inside the bungalow on Hermitage where they lived with other renters and roommates. One person who lived there was awake and in the kitchen when she suddenly saw smoke coming from the porch outside, Murphy said. The woman, who tried to rescue the girl and her mother but was unable to, also tried to extinguish the fire but flames “engulfed the house in minutes,’' Murphy said.

Several others in the home suffered burns and smoke inhalation injuries and were taken to hospitals.

Murphy said key in the prosecution’s case was “ring video” that shows Brown in an alley walking back and forth with a white bag that appeared to be “weighted down.” He then can be seen removing an object from the bag and setting it down. The video shows him go in the backyard and a soon after, “you can see the orange glow,’' Murphy said.

A bleach bottle and an Aldi bag were found near a dumpster in the alley and Brown’s roommate and at least one other person identified Brown as the person in the video.