This Illinois mayor told police to crack down on 'stay-at-home' violators. They cited his wife at a bar.

Alton police said they had received several complaints that Hiram’s Tavern, 219 W. 3rd St., was continuing to operate. The police said a complaint for “reckless conduct,” a class A misdemeanor, was signed against every person at the bar, and each will be summoned to court. The department did not release the number of citations it issued or the names of those cited.

A reporter's request for comment from Shannon Walker was answered with a statement that the mayor had no further comment on the matter.

The bar’s owner, Hiram Y. Lewis, was found to have a warrant for his arrest out of Madison County for domestic battery and was taken into custody, the police said. He could not be reached for comment.

Walker wrote: “My wife is an adult capable of making her own decisions, and in this instance she exhibited a stunning lack of judgement. She now faces the same consequences for her ill-advised decision as the other individuals who chose to violate the ‘Stay At Home’ order during this incident.”

Walker said he was “embarrassed” by the incident and apologized for Alton residents.