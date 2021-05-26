Thomson Federal Prison in crisis mode: staff shortages contribute to low morale, exhaustion and high turnover

"Most concerning to us are the long-term effects on both the physical and mental health of the employees of Thomson," Zumkehr wrote. "I would be failing in my representational duties if I did not say candidly that USP Thomson is experiencing a staffing crisis, bar none in the Bureau of Prisons. A review of the overall conditions witnessed at USP Thomson, without immediate intervention, have cultivated an environment with catastrophic potential."

Zumkehr said immediate intervention was necessary to alleviate the staffing crisis and reduce immediate dangers facing the employees.

"It should be the moral obligation of the Federal Bureau of Prisons to send immediate assistance and relief to those that have worked the hardest supporting the mission," Zumkehr wrote.

U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline; U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill.; and U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill. sent a joint letter April 16 to Michael Carvajal, director of the U.S. Bureau of Prisons, and Kathleen McGettigan, acting director of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management, asking for an increase in compensation for Thomson employees, similar to what prison employees are paid at the two Chicago-area facilities.