Toddler out of medical coma after Chicago road rage shooting

Chicago police investigate the scene of a shooting where a 2-year-old boy was shot in the head while he was traveling inside a car near Grant Park, Tuesday, April 6, 2021.
ASHLEE REZIN GARCIA, CHICAGO SUN-TIMES VIA AP
CHICAGO — A toddler shot in the head while riding in a car on Chicago's Lake Shore Drive has been removed from a medically induced coma but remains in critical condition, a doctor said Saturday.
Kayden Swann remains on a ventilator to help with his breathing in Lurie Children's Hospital's pediatric intensive care unit, said Dr. Marcelo Malakooti, the unit's medical director and the hospital's associate chief medical officer.
A Chicago police officer stands on the scene of a shooting where a 2-year-old boy was shot in the head while he was traveling inside a car near Grant Park, Tuesday, April 6, 2021.
JOSE M. OSORIO, CHICAGO TRIBUNE VIA AP
The 21-month-old boy "continues to demonstrate positive improvements," Malakooti said.
This Tuesday, April 6, 2021 booking photo released by the Chicago Police Department shows Jushawn Brown. Police say Brown has been charged with unlawful use of a firearm by a felon in connection with a shooting Tuesday that wounded a 21-month-old boy who was riding in a car with him on Chicago's famed Lake Shore Drive.
CHICAGO POLICE DEPARTMENT VIA AP
The shooting occurred Tuesday near Grant Park on the city's South Side. Police have said one driver would not let another enter a lane of traffic. Kayden was riding in a car driven by his grandfather. A woman jumped out of the car with the child and someone drove them to Northwestern Memorial Hospital before the boy was transferred to Lurie Children's Hospital.
The person who shot Kayden has not been arrested.
Photos: Back at Busch! St. Louis Cardinals fans relish Opening Day 2021, under Covid restrictions
St. Louis Cardinals 2021 home opener at Busch Stadium
Scenes from home opener of the St. Louis Cardinals 2021 season at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Thursday, April 8, 2021.
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Watch now: Cardinals fans happy to be back on opening day
St. Louis Cardinals 2021 home opener at Busch Stadium
Scenes from home opener of the St. Louis Cardinals 2021 season at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Thursday, April 8, 2021. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
St. Louis Cardinals 2021 home opener at Busch Stadium
Scenes from home opener of the St. Louis Cardinals 2021 season at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Thursday, April 8, 2021. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
St. Louis Cardinals 2021 home opener at Busch Stadium
Scenes from home opener of the St. Louis Cardinals 2021 season at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Thursday, April 8, 2021. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
St. Louis Cardinals 2021 home opener at Busch Stadium
Scenes from home opener of the St. Louis Cardinals 2021 season at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Thursday, April 8, 2021. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Cardinals welcome fans for 2021 home opener
Signs remind people to keep a social distance as fans walk through the concourse before the start a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Thursday, Apr. 8, 2021. This is the first time fans have been allowed into the stadium since 2019.
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
St. Louis Cardinals 2021 home opener at Busch Stadium
Scenes from home opener of the St. Louis Cardinals 2021 season at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Thursday, April 8, 2021. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Finally, an almost real Opening Day
Josh Gendron of O'Fallon, Mo. dances with his wife Jayne, as they wait for Busch Stadium gates to open on Opening Day on Thursday, April 8, 2021. "Every year he gives me tickets for Valentine's Day," said Jayne. "Since we didn't get to come last year I said I don't care how much tickets are, we're going to Opening Day." Jayne found her husband a new suit for the occasion on Amazon.
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Finally, an almost real Opening Day
Fredbird poses for socially distant photos with fans during a pep rally at Ballpark Village on Opening Day outside Busch Stadium on Thursday, April 8, 2021. The St. Louis Cardinals opened their home season against the Milwaukee Brewers.
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Finally, an almost real Opening Day
Christie Smith of Belleville enjoys music at a pep rally at Ballpark Village on Opening Day outside Busch Stadium on Thursday, April 8, 2021. The St. Louis Cardinals opened their home season against the Milwaukee Brewers.
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Watch now: Cardinals fan says opening day is like Christmas morning
Finally, an almost real Opening Day
Bob Snyder of Granite City plays cornhole as Austin Wachter waits his toss at Ballpark Village on Opening Day outside Busch Stadium on Thursday, April 8, 2021. The St. Louis Cardinals opened their home season against the Milwaukee Brewers.
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Finally, an almost real Opening Day
Josh Steward of O'Fallon, Il. and Katie Belleville of Fairview Heights play cornhole at Ballpark Village on Opening Day outside Busch Stadium on Thursday, April 8, 2021. The St. Louis Cardinals opened their home season against the Milwaukee Brewers.
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Finally, an almost real Opening Day
Josh Steward of O'Fallon, Il. and Katie Belleville of Fairview Heights play cornhole at Ballpark Village on Opening Day outside Busch Stadium on Thursday, April 8, 2021. The St. Louis Cardinals opened their home season against the Milwaukee Brewers. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Finally, an almost real Opening Day
Three-month-old Ella Peters is safely zipped into the jacket of her father as she looks around Ballpark Village with her parents Jay and Megan Peters of Arnold on Opening Day on Thursday, April 8, 2021. The St. Louis Cardinals opened their home season against the Milwaukee Brewers.
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Finally, an almost real Opening Day
Trossie Harris, center, and Chiquita Newman of O'Fallon, Mo., wave to hotel guests as they party in Ballpark Village on Opening Day outside Busch Stadium on Thursday, April 8, 2021. The St. Louis Cardinals opened their home season against the Milwaukee Brewers.
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
St. Louis Cardinals 2021 home opener at Busch Stadium
Scenes from home opener of the St. Louis Cardinals 2021 season at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Thursday, April 8, 2021. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
St. Louis Cardinals 2021 home opener at Busch Stadium
Scenes from home opener of the St. Louis Cardinals 2021 season at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Thursday, April 8, 2021. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
St. Louis Cardinals 2021 home opener at Busch Stadium
Scenes from home opener of the St. Louis Cardinals 2021 season at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Thursday, April 8, 2021. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
St. Louis Cardinals 2021 home opener at Busch Stadium
Scenes from home opener of the St. Louis Cardinals 2021 season at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Thursday, April 8, 2021. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Cardinals face Reds in Cincinnati on opening day
A pair of fans stand at the top of the stadium during the eighth inning of an opening day Major League Baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds at the Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Thursday, April 1, 2021. The Cardinals notched their first W of the season 11-6 over the Reds.
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
St. Louis Cardinals 2021 home opener at Busch Stadium
Scenes from home opener of the St. Louis Cardinals 2021 season at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Thursday, April 8, 2021. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Finally, an almost real Opening Day
Josh Gendron of O'Fallon, Mo. stands in line for hotdogs with his wife Jayne, right, at Ballpark Village on Opening Day on Thursday, April 8, 2021. "Every year he gives me tickets for Valentine's Day," said Jayne. "Since we didn't get to come last year I said I don't care how much tickets are, we're going to Opening Day." Jayne found her husband a new suit for the occasion on Amazon.
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Finally, an almost real Opening Day
St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado takes his first home at-bat to cheering and socially distanced fans at Busch Stadium on Opening Day on Thursday, April 8, 2021. The view of the ballpark is seen from the Three Sixty Rooftop Bar at the Hilton at the Ballpark.
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Finally, an almost real Opening Day
Mark "Invisible Man" Smith and his wife Stephanie of Oakville join in singing the national anthem from Ballpark Village on St. Louis Cardinals Opening Day on Thursday, April 8, 2021.
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Finally, an almost real Opening Day
Becky Hadley of Fenton enjoys a beer while watching the St. Louis Cardinals play the Milwaukee Brewers from the Three Sixty Rooftop Bar at the Hilton at the Ballpark on Opening Day on Thursday, April 8, 2021.
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Finally, an almost real Opening Day
Mark Watts, left, and his son Tyler Watts of St. Charles, cheer on the Cardinal Hall of Famers from outside the gates of Busch Stadium as they are introduced on Opening Day on Thursday, April 8, 2021.
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Finally, an almost real Opening Day
The view from the Three Sixty Rooftop Bar at the Hilton at the Ballpark looks out over the One Cardinal Way apartments and Busch Stadium on Opening Day on Thursday, April 8, 2021.
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
St. Louis Cardinals 2021 home opener at Busch Stadium
The Budweiser Clydesdales round the outfield warning track as they take their traditional opening day circle of the ballpark to kick off the St. Louis Cardinals 2021 season at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Thursday, April 8, 2021.
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Cardinals welcome fans for 2021 home opener
Fans cheer as the Budweiser Clydesdales round the warming track before the start of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Thursday, Apr. 8, 2021. This is the Cardinals home-opener for the 2021 season.
cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
Colter Peterson
St. Louis Cardinals 2021 home opener at Busch Stadium
Yadier Molina jogs in the outfield as part of his pregame warm-up as the Budweiser Clydesdales round the warning track taking their traditional opening day circle of the ballpark to kick off the St. Louis Cardinals 2021 season at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Thursday, April 8, 2021.
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
St. Louis Cardinals 2021 home opener at Busch Stadium
Baseball Hall of Famer and St. Louis Cardinal great Ozzie Smith waves to fans during opening day ceremonies for the St. Louis Cardinals 2021 season at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Thursday, April 8, 2021.
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
St. Louis Cardinals 2021 home opener at Busch Stadium
Cardinals broadcaster and former player Mike Shannon acknowledges the crowd from the KMOX booth as he is introduced during opening ceremonies for the St. Louis Cardinals 2021 season at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Thursday, April 8, 2021. This is Shannon's 50th year and final year broadcasting games.
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
St. Louis Cardinals 2021 home opener at Busch Stadium
Cardinals coach Ron "Pop" Warner acknowledges the cheers from the crowd during opening ceremonies for the home opener of the St. Louis Cardinals 2021 season at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Thursday, April 8, 2021.
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
St. Louis Cardinals 2021 home opener at Busch Stadium
Manager Mike Shildt tips his hat to Cardinals greats lined up at the top of the batter's eye in centerfield during opening day ceremonies for the St. Louis Cardinals 2021 season at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Thursday, April 8, 2021.
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
St. Louis Cardinals 2021 home opener at Busch Stadium
Cardinals pitcher Giovanny Gallegos acknowledges the cheers from the crowd during ceremonies before the home opener of the St. Louis Cardinals 2021 season at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Thursday, April 8, 2021.
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
St. Louis Cardinals 2021 home opener at Busch Stadium
Fans sit in small groups to follow social distancing guidelines during the home opener of the St. Louis Cardinals 2021 season at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Thursday, April 8, 2021. Some seats were roped off to make sure they weren't used.
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
St. Louis Cardinals 2021 home opener at Busch Stadium
A fans uses his their smartphone ticket in a scanner at the gate to gain access to the ballpark during the home opener of the St. Louis Cardinals 2021 season at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Thursday, April 8, 2021.
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
St. Louis Cardinals 2021 home opener at Busch Stadium
St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Famer Jason Isringhausen takes part in ceremonies for the home opener of the Cardinals 2021 season at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Thursday, April 8, 2021.
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
St. Louis Cardinals 2021 home opener at Busch Stadium
Newly elected Baseball Hall of Famer and former Cardinal Ted Simmons takes part in ceremonies for the home opener of the St. Louis Cardinals 2021 season at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Thursday, April 8, 2021.
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
St. Louis Cardinals 2021 home opener at Busch Stadium
A tribute to Thomas Brozich is taped to the outfield bleachers before the home opener of the St. Louis Cardinals 2021 season at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Thursday, April 8, 2021. In his obit Brozich, 56, who died of cancer in March of this year, is described as a "St. Louis Cardinals Super Fan". Brozich lived in Ohio but was born in Belleville.
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
St. Louis Cardinals 2021 home opener at Busch Stadium
Anastasia Reeves, 36, from Stillwater, OK, puts on her mask as she enters the ballpark for the home opener of the St. Louis Cardinals 2021 season at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Thursday, April 8, 2021. The Cardinals are enforcing mandatory mask wearing at the stadium to comply with COVID-19 restrictions.
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
St. Louis Cardinals 2021 home opener at Busch Stadium
The kids area in the outfield at Busch Stadium is closed during the home opener of the St. Louis Cardinals 2021 season at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Thursday, April 8, 2021.
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
