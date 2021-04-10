 Skip to main content
Toddler out of medical coma after Chicago road rage shooting
topical

Toddler out of medical coma after Chicago road rage shooting

Chicago Violence

Chicago police investigate the scene of a shooting where a 2-year-old boy was shot in the head while he was traveling inside a car near Grant Park, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. 

CHICAGO — A toddler shot in the head while riding in a car on Chicago's Lake Shore Drive has been removed from a medically induced coma but remains in critical condition, a doctor said Saturday.

Kayden Swann remains on a ventilator to help with his breathing in Lurie Children's Hospital's pediatric intensive care unit, said Dr. Marcelo Malakooti, the unit's medical director and the hospital's associate chief medical officer.

Chicago Violence

A Chicago police officer stands on the scene of a shooting where a 2-year-old boy was shot in the head while he was traveling inside a car near Grant Park, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. 

The 21-month-old boy "continues to demonstrate positive improvements," Malakooti said.

Chicago Violence

This Tuesday, April 6, 2021 booking photo released by the Chicago Police Department shows Jushawn Brown. Police say Brown has been charged with unlawful use of a firearm by a felon in connection with a shooting Tuesday that wounded a 21-month-old boy who was riding in a car with him on Chicago’s famed Lake Shore Drive. 

The shooting occurred Tuesday near Grant Park on the city's South Side. Police have said one driver would not let another enter a lane of traffic. Kayden was riding in a car driven by his grandfather. A woman jumped out of the car with the child and someone drove them to Northwestern Memorial Hospital before the boy was transferred to Lurie Children's Hospital.

The person who shot Kayden has not been arrested.

