Top Chicago prosecutor apologizes for false Toledo gun claim

“(Toledo) has a gun in his right hand,” Murphy told the judge. “The officer fired one shot … striking him in the chest. The gun that the victim was holding landed against the fence a few feet away.”

After the release of video showing that Toledo wasn't holding a gun when he was shot, Murphy was placed on leave and Foxx’s office launched an internal review of what happened. In her news release, Foxx said Murphy had been reinstated and that it was determined that he “did not intend to give the impression that Adam Toledo was holding a gun when shot.”

She said the review placed the blame on a “breakdown in communication” at the top levels of her office. Although Foxx's news release didn't go into detail about that breakdown, prosecutors in her office were notified by email shortly before the review's findings were announced that her second-in-command, Jennifer Coleman, had resigned, the Chicago Tribune reported.

The release didn't mention Coleman's resignation and Foxx declined to discuss personnel matters during an interview with the Tribune. But she explained to the newspaper that her first assistant was the only person in her office who had detailed knowledge of both the investigation into whether to charge Roman and a separate, walled-off investigation into the police shooting of Toledo.