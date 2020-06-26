Trump calls Pritzker, Lightfoot failures on gun violence

Trump also took a shot at the state and city’s finances. Offering a list of federal funding for law enforcement in the city, Trump said the money was in addition to dollars “collected through your combined insatiable appetite to tax the people of Illinois and Chicago” while vulnerable communities continue to “deteriorate.”

Trump’s letter comes after Lightfoot late last month ripped the president over his Floyd remarks, saying “what I really want to say to Donald Trump. It’s two words. It begins with F and it ends with U.”

For his part, Pritzker has elevated his national profile during the pandemic by criticizing Trump for his response to COVID-19 and for directly confronting the president on his Floyd comments during a White House call with governors.

Both Lightfoot and Pritzker said Trump was attempting to use gun violence to distract from his handling of the coronavirus, as new cases spike in states that loosened guidelines to open their economy early.