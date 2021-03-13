Two men slain in Evanston identified, died of multiple gunshot wounds, officials say

Pioneer Press is not using the woman's name as her son was the victim of a crime.

The woman said she had no idea what could have motivated the shooting.

The shooting has left her shaken and determined to move out of the area. She recalled growing up in Evanston when such shootings were rare and the neighborhood felt much safer.

She said it has been difficult to find a cause for the gun violence in town in recent years. Evanston experienced three fatal shootings over the course of several days in July 2020.

She said one of the biggest problems is the access to guns and hoped as a community Evanston could come together and work to end the violence.

Carolyn Murray, a candidate for 5th Ward alderman, said she heard the gunshots from her house. She has spearheaded city gun buyback programs since 2011 in an effort to reduce violence in Evanston. Her son, Justin, was shot and killed in 2012.

"It's sad that we have an average homicide rate of at least one Black man getting killed a year," Murray said.

She said the city needs to take a more proactive approach in dealing with gun violence.