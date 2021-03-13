Two men slain in Evanston identified, died of multiple gunshot wounds, officials say

EVANSTON — The names of men from Glenview and Des Plaines have been released Saturday after they were shot dead Friday morning during an attack in Evanston that wounded a third man.
Jose Francisco Sanchez Guerrero, a 21-year-old from Glenview, and Demarcus Anthony Cokley, a 20-year-old from Des Plaines, both died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office. Their deaths were ruled homicides.
Officers responded at 11:46 a.m. to a shooting in the 1800 block of Hovland Court, according to an Evanston Police Department tweet.
Three men were found shot, two with critical injuries and the third with "non-life-threatening injuries," according to police.
All three men were transported to Evanston Hospital, police said. Sanchez Guerrero and Coakley later died of their injuries, official said.
The suspected shooter was described by police as a male wearing a dark-colored hoodie and gray sweatpants. He was last seen running north from the scene and crossing Emerson Street, police said.
A preliminary investigation concluded that the shooting was not random, police said.
The mother of one of the men who was shot received a phone call while she was at work informing her of the shooting. She rushed home to find that her son and two of her nephews were shot.
Pioneer Press is not using the woman's name as her son was the victim of a crime.
The woman said she had no idea what could have motivated the shooting.
The shooting has left her shaken and determined to move out of the area. She recalled growing up in Evanston when such shootings were rare and the neighborhood felt much safer.
She said it has been difficult to find a cause for the gun violence in town in recent years. Evanston experienced three fatal shootings over the course of several days in July 2020.
She said one of the biggest problems is the access to guns and hoped as a community Evanston could come together and work to end the violence.
Carolyn Murray, a candidate for 5th Ward alderman, said she heard the gunshots from her house. She has spearheaded city gun buyback programs since 2011 in an effort to reduce violence in Evanston. Her son, Justin, was shot and killed in 2012.
"It's sad that we have an average homicide rate of at least one Black man getting killed a year," Murray said.
She said the city needs to take a more proactive approach in dealing with gun violence.
Four ZIP codes added to United Center vaccination site registration as city touts equity-driven numbers
"Part of the reason why I do the gun buyback, part of the reason I feel like adding a monthly meeting for the ward with the police, is to strategically communicate and establish some type of proactive plan to end gun violence in our neighborhood," she said.
Also out in the community Friday afternoon was Bobby Burns, the other candidate running for 5th Ward alderman.
"First and foremost it's just sad we lost two young men today," Burns said. "When a conflict escalates to the point where guns are drawn and firearms are being used, really what we push for as activists is conflict resolution and having trained violence interrupters mediating the ongoing conflict. Short of that, it's really tough to stop it. Someone lost a loved one now."
Evanston-Skokie School District 65, which serves grades K-8, put schools on a soft lockdown Friday afternoon that kept doors locked and students and staff inside, while still allowing the afternoon session of the district's hybrid learning plan into the building.
Evanston police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call 847-866-5000.