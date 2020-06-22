U.S. appeals court rejects effort to delay candidate filing rules for independent, third-party contenders

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A federal appeals court panel has rejected an effort by state elections officials to delay a lower court ruling setting up new candidate filing rules for independent and third-party contenders to appear on the Nov. 3 general election ballot due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a ruling Sunday, a panel of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected an attempt by the State Board of Elections to stay federal Judge Rebecca Pallmeyer’s mid-May preliminary injunction that made it easier for independent and third-party candidates to access the ballot due to personal distancing rules implemented to deal with COVID-19.

“We deny the motion because the board has not shown that it would be irreparably harmed by injunctive relief that it initially agreed to and because staying the preliminary injunction at this late date would result in clear harm to the plaintiffs who have relied on its terms,” the appellate panel said.

In mid-May, Pallmeyer ruled that third-party and independent candidates had until July 20 to submit petitions and reinstated an earlier ruling that those candidates only need to collect 10% of the previously required number of signatures and can gather them electronically.