U.S. Attorney John Lausch hospitalized over the weekend with stroke-like symptoms

U.S. Attorney John Lausch was hospitalized over the weekend after suffering what’s often referred to as a mini-stroke, according to his spokesman.
Lausch, 50, the top federal prosecutor in Chicago, was admitted to the emergency room of an undisclosed hospital on Saturday and kept overnight, spokesman Joseph Fitzpatrick said.
He was diagnosed with having suffered a transient ischemic attack, which is characterized by a brief blockage of blood to the brain that lasts only a few minutes and causes no permanent damage, Fitzpatrick said.
Fitzpatrick declined to discuss in detail the symptoms Lausch experienced but said he never lost consciousness and they “quickly subsided the same day.” Lausch was released from the hospital on Sunday, and was back at work Monday with no lingering symptoms, he said.
“He is not under any medical restrictions,” Fitzpatrick said.
According to the Mayo Clinic, the underlying cause of a transient ischemic attack is often buildup of plaques in an artery or one of its branches decreasing blood flow to the brain.
Symptoms include weakness, numbness or paralysis in the face, arm or leg, typically on one side of the body; slurred or garbled speech or difficulty understanding others; blindness in one or both eyes or double vision; and vertigo or loss of balance or coordination, according to the Mayo Clinic.
Most symptoms disappear within an hour, though in cases they can last up to 24 hours.
Often referred to as a “mini-stroke,” a transient ischemic attack can also be a warning. About 1 in 3 people who suffer one will eventually have a stroke, with about half of those occurring within a year after the transient episode, according to the Mayo Clinic.
Lausch, 51, of Joliet, is a former athlete who captained the 1987 state champion Joliet Catholic football team and later was a linebacker and team captain at Harvard University.
Lausch was sworn in as U.S. attorney in November 2017 after being nominated by President Donald Trump and confirmed by unanimous voice vote in the Senate.
The incoming Biden administration had originally asked Lausch to step down from his post along with other Trump holdovers. But after a bipartisan push, the White House announced in February that he could remain in office until a successor is confirmed by the U.S. Senate.
The reprieve came after Illinois Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth wrote a letter to President Joe Biden hailing Lausch as a nonpartisan corruption buster.
He’s currently overseeing a number of high-profile investigations, including the racketeering case against Ald. Edward Burke and the bribery probe involving Commonwealth Edison and former House Speaker Michael Madigan.