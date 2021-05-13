U.S. Attorney John Lausch hospitalized over the weekend with stroke-like symptoms

U.S. Attorney John Lausch was hospitalized over the weekend after suffering what’s often referred to as a mini-stroke, according to his spokesman.

Lausch, 50, the top federal prosecutor in Chicago, was admitted to the emergency room of an undisclosed hospital on Saturday and kept overnight, spokesman Joseph Fitzpatrick said.

He was diagnosed with having suffered a transient ischemic attack, which is characterized by a brief blockage of blood to the brain that lasts only a few minutes and causes no permanent damage, Fitzpatrick said.

Fitzpatrick declined to discuss in detail the symptoms Lausch experienced but said he never lost consciousness and they “quickly subsided the same day.” Lausch was released from the hospital on Sunday, and was back at work Monday with no lingering symptoms, he said.

“He is not under any medical restrictions,” Fitzpatrick said.

According to the Mayo Clinic, the underlying cause of a transient ischemic attack is often buildup of plaques in an artery or one of its branches decreasing blood flow to the brain.