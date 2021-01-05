University of Illinois’ COVID-19 saliva test moves closer to FDA approval, but not fast enough to meet the demand: ‘Every school district in Illinois would love to have this’

And in California, the tests are already in use by Bloom Energy, a company in Silicon Valley that contracted for services. In a news release, Shield T3 said the tests were launched in a mobile lab at the company’s Sunnyvale facility Dec. 14.

Bill Jackson, principal officer of Shield T3, said the company agreed to run the tests prior to the emergency use designation, an option not all clients are willing to pursue.

U. of I. researchers have also shared their methodology with other universities, including the University of Notre Dame, which have been able to replicate the process and conduct saliva tests on their own.

In response to concerns aired at the hearing, U. of I. System President Tim Killeen defended the lengthy process to obtain federal approval and ramp up testing locally.

“This is not something you can turn on overnight,” Killeen said. “There’s logistics, there’s supply chain, there’s a lot of complexity. ... It’s not like we could have rushed through this at some faster pace.”

To date, the university has conducted more than 1 million saliva tests for students, faculty and staff at the school’s campuses while fine-tuning the protocols, Killeen said. The test helped the schools provide in-person classes for thousands of students this fall.