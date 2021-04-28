Untreated trauma in arrested juveniles linger 15 years past incarceration, Northwestern study finds

“I thought that was OK. ... I was a kid but had the responsibilities and liberties as an adult,” he said during an April 15 Zoom event, “Life in the System: Personal Reflections on Incarceration and Reentry.” The three men shared stories about their life sentences and their commutations last year by Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

“I was a troubled kid until adulthood,” Penny said. “My environment was such where you saw things that no kid should have saw, especially from a mental health perspective. I can honestly say I knew I was going to engage with the justice system; it was only a matter of time. That was the norm. In my neighborhood, all the teenagers were sent off to prison, and the next batch of them was up.”

The men, now middle aged, agree that their mental health was a factor in their incarceration. Hudson was in prison for 37 years, including 13 years on death row. Convicted of murder in 1983 and sentenced to death row at 19, Hudson said he was on drugs and hallucinating when he took a man’s life. Looking back, Hudson said, “I do believe that intervention, at the right time, would have made a difference in my whole life story.”