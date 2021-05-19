Update: Champaign officer killed in shooting began law enforcement career in Decatur

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Champaign police said in a statement that two officers who were called to the scene of a domestic disturbance on the city's north side about 3:20 a.m. encountered an armed person after exiting their police cars and an exchange of gunfire followed.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, while both officers sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to a hospital. One officer was in critical condition and the other was stable, police said.

Champaign police did not immediately release additional details on the shooting, which happened in the 2400 block of North Neil Street.

A message seeking additional information, including whether the officers' body cameras captured the shooting, was left for police by The Associated Press.

The (Champaign) News-Gazette reported that the shooting occurred at an apartment complex and it came days after Champaign Police Chief Anthony Cobb said he feared a shooting involving police could happen as the city deals with escalating gun violence.

There have been about 85 reports of shots fired, and many injuries, in Champaign so far this year, the newspaper reported.