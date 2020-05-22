US intervenes in case challenging Pritzker's COVID-19 moves

McHaney on Friday again ruled against Pritzker’s stay-at-home order in a separate case but didn’t issue a statewide temporary restraining order.

Bailey is now attempting to broaden that ruling to make the order invalid for all state residents. He contends the stay-at-home order is too restrictive and is unnecessarily jeopardizing people’s livelihoods.

Bailey's attorney, Thomas G. DeVore, did not immediately return calls for comment. However, he has accused Pritzker of “forum shopping” by sending Bailey’s case to federal court just hours before the governor was due to file a briefing in Clay County Circuit Court

Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s office stated Thursday in its court filing that it was moving the case from state court because it involves U.S. constitutional rights of free religion and due process. Annie Thompson, a spokeswoman for the office, said Friday that Raoul hand no comment on the Justice Department's action.

Eric Dreiband, assistant attorney general for the Civil Rights Division, said in a statement that Pritzker owes it to Illinois residents to allow the state courts to determine if the state’s laws allow orders he issued in response to the pandemic.