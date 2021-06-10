Vandals deface billboard that honored slain Chicago police officer

“That was the wrong person for you to even come close to writing anything about because he is the absolute pinnacle of what a police officer should be — an actual hero,” said Alderman Anthony Napolitano.
Foundation executive director Philip Cline said the billboards are an attempt to humanize police officers. There are more than 60 along busy roads and highways. Others also have been defaced.
9 films set or filmed in Illinois (but not Chicago)
Illinois’ Republican legislative leaders filed a federal lawsuit Wednesday seeking to overturn redistricting maps drawn by Democrats, contending the party’s reliance on population estimates is “arbitrary” and “discriminatory” and violates the U.S. Constitution.