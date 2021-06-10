 Skip to main content
Vandals deface billboard that honored slain Chicago police officer

CHICAGO — A billboard honoring a Chicago police officer who was killed on duty in 2018 was defaced with the word “propaganda.”

The billboard, sponsored by the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation, showed a photo of Officer Samuel Jimenez and a positive message about duty and sacrifice.

Chicago police said the vandalism was an "absolute disgrace and insult” to Jimenez' family. Alderman Jim Gardiner got the defaced billboard removed, WLS-TV reported.

Jimenez, 28, was killed while responding to an active shooter at Mercy Hospital and Medical Center. He was married and had three children.

“That was the wrong person for you to even come close to writing anything about because he is the absolute pinnacle of what a police officer should be — an actual hero,” said Alderman Anthony Napolitano.

Foundation executive director Philip Cline said the billboards are an attempt to humanize police officers. There are more than 60 along busy roads and highways. Others also have been defaced.

