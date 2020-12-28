 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Victim of botched Chicago police raid to meet with mayor
0 comments
editor's pick topical

Victim of botched Chicago police raid to meet with mayor

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CHICAGO — A Black woman who wasn’t allowed to put on clothes before being handcuffed during a mistaken 2019 police raid on her home has agreed to meet with Chicago’s mayor, her attorney said.

The woman, Anjanette Young, will meet with Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Wednesday at Progressive Baptist Church where she is a member, attorney Keenan J. Saulter said in a letter sent Saturday to Lightfoot and several Chicago aldermen, WBBM-TV reported.

Young, a social worker, will meet with Lightfoot at 11:30 a.m. and at noon have a larger meeting with the aldermen and Police Superintendent David Brown, Saulter said.

Police Search Wrong Home

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown, left, looks on as Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks during a press conference at City Hall on Thursday, Dec. 17. She discussed the video of Chicago police mistakenly searching the wrong house and said the city will no longer withhold video from residents seeking police records of their own incidents.

The February 2019 wrongful raid on Young's home has drawn wide criticism because police officers didn’t allow her to dress before handcuffing her. In police video footage, she repeatedly tells officers executing a search warrant that they have the wrong home. Lawmakers and civil rights activists have decried the incident, first aired by the local TV station WBBM, as racist and an affront to a Black woman’s dignity.

In the fallout, Chicago’s top attorney resigned, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced an independent investigation and 12 officers were placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of an investigation by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability. Lightfoot has publicly apologized for what happened to Young during the raid that occurred before her election in spring 2019.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Ann Simmons, mother of Rica Rountree, reacts to Cynthia Baker’s life sentence

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News