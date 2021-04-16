Video ‘made my blood boil’: Protesters march in Logan Square to demand justice for 13-year-old Adam Toledo

Maria Sanchez, 40, recalled her experience watching the video.

“It made me sick to my stomach, it made my blood boil,” Sanchez said.

“I have a son who is 14, I have a son who is 13, and we live in Little Village,” Sanchez said. “The incident happened a couple blocks from my house. I grew up in Little Village. It’s a great community of working-class people who deserve good police officers that care for this community.”

The crowd began marching about 7 p.m. The marchers headed west, in the general direction of Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s home, which is also in the Logan Square neighborhood.

Thursday night saw smaller protests in Millennium Park, at police headquarters in Bronzeville and in front of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge in the West Town neighborhood, as well as solemn vigils in Little Village, where the fatal shooting took place.

Hours before Friday’s demonstration, the Toledo family’s attorneys issued a statement asking that protests stay peaceful.

“The Toledo family implores everyone who gathers in Adam’s name to remain peaceful, respectful and nonviolent and to continue to work constructively and tirelessly for reform,” they said.