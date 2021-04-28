Video of fatal Chicago police shooting of Anthony Alvarez released to the public

Another third-party camera shows Alvarez running from the gas station onto a sidewalk while the police SUV follows him on the street. Alvarez then can be seen making his way through the alley where footage captured the ensuing foot pursuit.

So far, the only possible explanation for why police were chasing Alvarez has come from Tim Grace, Solano’s attorney, an explanation police have not confirmed. Officers had tried to curb his car the night before, but he fled and officers decided not to pursue him, Grace said.

When police spotted Alvarez the night of the shooting, they tried to stop him again, Grace said, and eventually chased him on foot. On some of the video footage, Alvarez can be seen stumbling, but according to Grace, Solano did not see that and was expecting Alvarez to be much farther ahead of him when he turned the corner at the end of the alley.

The officer saw Alvarez close to the ground trying to raise himself up.

“So what flashes through (Solano’s) head is, ‘Is this guy going to ambush me?’” Grace told the Tribune. “Then he gets confirmation there’s a gun in his right hand.”