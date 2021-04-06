Waiting for your $345 from the Illinois Facebook privacy settlement? Here’s why it’s delayed.

In his ruling, U.S. District Judge James Donato called it one of the largest privacy settlements ever and a “major win for consumers,” with more than one in five eligible Illinois Facebook users signing up to participate in the settlement.

Out of the $650 million Facebook agreed to pay, Donato awarded $97.5 million in attorneys’ fees and about $915,000 in expenses.

Last week, three Illinois class members filed two separate appeals over the decision with the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in California. Opening briefs are scheduled for July, with responses set for August, according to court records.

Kendrick Jan, a San Diego attorney representing Dawn Frankfother and Cathy Flanagan in one of the appeals, raised concerns in an interview with the Tribune over the calculations used to determine the attorneys’ fees, but said the specific objections have not been finalized.

In the other objection, Illinois Facebook class member Kara Ross is seeking lower attorneys’ fees and a much bigger payout, according to Paul Camarena, her Chicago attorney.