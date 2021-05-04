 Skip to main content
Walgreens, Walmart to allow walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations in Illinois
Pfizer unveiled several significant details from its latest quarterly earnings report, including a plan to request full FDA approval by the end of this month, as well as studying whether a new formulation of its vaccine could be stored at standard refrigerator temperatures. Wake Up With Cheddar breaks down the details.

Walgreens will start allowing people to walk in, without appointments, to get COVID-19 vaccines at its Illinois stores Wednesday, and Walmart and Sam’s Club stores in Illinois have already begun taking walk-ins.

Walgreens, which has the largest pharmacy COVID-19 vaccination program in Illinois, will also allow people to make appointments, if they’d prefer, including same-day appointments beginning Wednesday.

Walgreens is encouraging those interested in walk-in vaccinations to call their local stores ahead of time to make sure they have enough supply for walk-ins on any given day, spokeswoman Kris Lathan said. Walgreens will allow walk-in vaccinations across the country beginning Wednesday.

Walmart and Sam’s Club have already started offering walk-in vaccines at all of their 175 pharmacies in Illinois, and those across the country, as supply allows, the company said Tuesday. People may also still schedule appointments if they’d prefer.

People do not need to be Sam’s Club members to receive vaccines at Sam’s Club stores.

Representatives for Jewel-Osco and CVS Health did not immediately respond to requests for comment on whether they will offer walk-in vaccinations.

