Watch now: Bloomington, Normal chiefs react to Champaign officer killed in shooting

Officer Oberheim lost his life today serving his community, and we honor his bravery. May his memory be a blessing to those who knew and loved him," Raoul said.

Said Bloomington Interim Police Chief Greg Scott, in a statement to The Pantagraph: ​“We are deeply saddened to hear of our fellow officer who laid down his life in service to his community,” Scott said in a statement to The Pantagraph. ... "These heartbreaking events are a stark reminder life is precious and can be taken away in a heartbeat. It is a heavy cost for Champaign and the law enforcement community to bear."

Bleichner said he has not addressed the Normal Police Department about the shooting because of the lack of details thus far, but “there may be a time for that,” because some Normal police officers have ties to the Champaign Police Department.

He added that the incident is a reminder of the rise of gun violence in the area, and for that to decrease, residents need to be involved in the effort.