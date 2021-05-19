Watch now: Champaign officer with Decatur ties killed in shooting; another officer wounded

CHAMPAIGN — A Champaign police officers with Decatur ties died Wednesday after being shot by a suspect in a domestic disturbance who also was killed in an exchange of gunfire that left a second officer wounded, a police chief said.
Champaign police Officer Chris Oberheim, 44, “passed away due to injuries sustained while on-duty," Police Chief Anthony Cobb said in a statement. Oberheim began his law enforcement career as a member of the Decatur Police Department.
Cobb said Oberheim was struck by gunfire early Wednesday while responding to a domestic disturbance. “His only intention was to serve, protect and help provide care before he was senselessly fired upon and killed."
Oberheim joined the Champaign Police Department in September 2008.
"Officer Oberheim served on the City of Decatur Police Department for 7 years before joining the Champaign Police Department. Please keep Officer Oberheim's family, fellow officers and all those in Law Enforcement in your thoughts and prayers. Thank You for your dedicated service Officer Oberheim," the Decatur department said in a Facebook post.
Oberheim, a 1994 graduate of Stephen Decatur High School, lived in Monticello with his family.
Vic Zimmerman, superintendent of the Monticello School District, issued the following statement after learning of Oberheim's passing.
"It is with deep sadness that we process the news of the passing of Chris Oberheim while working as a Champaign Police Officer early this morning. Chris was a parent in our school district and was very involved in the lives of his four daughters, three of which currently attend our schools. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time. Police Officers, Firefighters, and other first responders put their lives on the line every day to ensure that the rest of us are safe - they are there when we need them during our most difficult times and are often not appreciated for their daily work. Tragedies like this bring out the best in all of us as we rally around them and their families during difficult times. The Monticello School District, the City of Monticello, and all of Officer Oberheim's fellow officers will rally around the Oberheim Family during this time. RIP 703."
The suspect who opened fire on Oberheim and another officer was killed in the exchange of gunfire about 3:20 a.m. at an apartment complex on Champaign’s north side. The second officer was wounded and reported in stable condition.
Champaign police did not immediately release additional details on the shooting, which happened in the 2400 block of North Neil Street.
The (Champaign) News-Gazette reported that the shooting came days after Cobb said he feared a shooting involving police could happen as the city deals with escalating gun violence.
There have been about 85 reports of shots fired, and many injuries, in Champaign so far this year, the newspaper reported.
Champaign police said Illinois State Police will lead the investigation into the shooting, with assistance from Urbana police, the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office and the University of Illinois Police Department.
The Champaign Police Department’s officers were equipped with body cameras in 2017, and those cameras are activated when an officer responds to service calls or is engaged in any law enforcement-related encounter, according to information posted on the department’s website.
The Associated Press contributed.
