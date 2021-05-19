Watch now: Champaign officer with Decatur ties killed in shooting; another officer wounded

"It is with deep sadness that we process the news of the passing of Chris Oberheim while working as a Champaign Police Officer early this morning. Chris was a parent in our school district and was very involved in the lives of his four daughters, three of which currently attend our schools. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time. Police Officers, Firefighters, and other first responders put their lives on the line every day to ensure that the rest of us are safe - they are there when we need them during our most difficult times and are often not appreciated for their daily work. Tragedies like this bring out the best in all of us as we rally around them and their families during difficult times. The Monticello School District, the City of Monticello, and all of Officer Oberheim's fellow officers will rally around the Oberheim Family during this time. RIP 703."