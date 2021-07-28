Watch now: Davis' efforts to comfort police highlighted at meeting of panel probing Jan. 6 riot

Dean Olsen
The State Journal-Register
SPRINGFIELD — U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis' efforts to comfort police officers inside the Capitol in the hours after the Jan. 6 insurrection in Washington, D.C., were mentioned in testimony this week from a Capitol police officer who said he was called the N-word by rioters.
Officer Harry Dunn told a House select committee ー formed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat, to investigate the attack on the Capitol ー that he was in the rotunda when Davis, R-Taylorville, "was there offering support to officers."
Dunn testified Tuesday that when he and Davis saw each other, Davis "came over and he gave me a big hug."
The Chairman of the House committee on the Jan. 6 insurrection wrapped up Tuesday's testimony by asking the four testifying officers what action they wanted to see come out of the investigation.Officers who responded to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot said they fought a war that day one they couldn't afford to lose.Four officers gave emotional, occasionally angry, accounts of the attack, in which they were beaten and verbally abused as the mob of Trump supporters overwhelmed them, broke through windows and doors and interrupted the certification of Democrat Joe Bidens presidential win.SEE MORE: GOP Considers Boycott Of Jan. 6 Probe After Pelosi Rejects Panel PicksMetropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone, who rushed to the scene, told the new House committee investigating the attack, "what I am looking for, is an investigation into those actions and activities which may have resulted in the events of January 6th and also whether or not there was collaboration between those members, their staff and these terrorists."His comments were echoed by Metropolitan Police Officer Daniel Hodges: "I need you guys to address, if anyone in power had a role in this, if anyone in power coordinated, were aided and abetted. Or tried to downplay, tried to prevent the investigation of this terrorist attack, because we can't do it."Sergeant Harry Dunn, a Capitol Police Officer, used the analogy of someone hiring a hit man to describe what he was looking for. "There was an attack carried out on January 6th and a hit man sent them. I want you to get to the bottom of that."Capitol Police Officer Aquilino Gonell asked for the members of Congress to consider new security measures around the Capitol Hill complex.Tensions on Capitol Hill have only worsened since the insurrection, with many Republicans playing down, or outright denying, the violence that occurred and denouncing the Democratic-led investigation as politically motivated. Democrats are hoping to win public support for the probe by reminding people how brutal it was, and how the law enforcement officers who were sworn to protect the Capitol suffered serious injuries at the hands of the rioters.Additional reporting by the Associated Press.
Davis had been one of five Republican members recommended by Republican leader Kevin McCarthy for the committee. McCarthy later withdrew the names of Davis and the other four lawmakers when Pelosi rejected two of McCarthy's picks ー Reps. Jim Banks of Indiana and Jim Jordan of Ohio.
Davis, who the Chicago Tribune reported is considering a run for governor in 2022, said in a campaign fundraising email last week that Pelosi was conducting a "sham investigation" into the Jan. 6 event.
Davis told Fox News after Dunn's testimony that he and the officer were good friends and that he would have preferred to take part in the select committee.
"It was just tragic to hear the stories again from my friend like Harry Dunn about the hell that those officers went through on Jan. 6," Davis said.
"I was certainly looking forward to be part of this select committee," he said, "but the speaker decided, in an unprecedented way, to kick off my colleagues Jim Jordan and Jim Banks, which hasn't been done ー not just in a select committee ー it hasn't been done in Congress in any committee before."
The only Republicans on the select committee are Illinois congressman Adam Kinzinger of Channahon and Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming. Eight Democrats serve on the committee.
Kinzinger and Cheney were among 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for his role in inciting the insurrection. Davis was not among the 10.
Dunn, who is Black, testified about his interactions with rioters who were showing their support for former President Donald Trump by wearing "Trump 2020" T-shirts and "MAGA" hats, and some were waving Confederate flags.
He said the rioters told him they invaded the Capitol on the day Congress was counting Electoral College votes finalizing Democrat Joe Biden's election as president because "Trump invited us here."
They said, "We're here to stop the steal," according to Dunn.
He said rioters also told him: "Joe Biden is not the president. Nobody voted for Joe Biden."
When Dunn told the rioters he voted for Biden, he said they yelled racial epitaphs at him. He said no one had ever called him the N-word before when he was in uniform.
In the rotunda after the insurrection, Dunn said he cried out: "How the 'blank' could something like this happen? Is this America?'"
The Fox interviewer asked Davis on Tuesday to react to statements "in some circles" that Dunn was a "left-wing activist." Conservative commentator Tucker Carlson called Dunn an "angry, left-wing political activist."
Davis replied, "I just wish people would get to know Harry like I know him."
The congressman said he wanted to be on the committee because Dunn and other officers who protect members of Congress "should never have been put into this situation in the first place."
Davis ducked a question from the interviewer on whether he believed Trump incited the riot.
Davis repeated a talking point among Republicans when he said his goal on the committee would have been to find out why there was inadequate security around the Capitol on Jan. 6.
"That shouldn't be political, and it's something that I've been asking since Jan. 6 and frankly, even before," Davis said. "It was the worst-case scenario of errors that kind of were compacted into one giant problem."
An aide to Davis didn't respond to a phone call and an email from The State Journal-Register.
