Watch now: Here's what Gov. Pritzker said about shooting at Colorado store

SPRINGFIELD — Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday called on lawmakers to take up gun control measures in light of a Colorado grocery store shooting that killed 10.
"I very much want to make sure that we're securing our families with proper gun safety legislation. Those are things that the legislature has been working on for some time. There's a lot of discussion that's going on behind the scenes during my entire term as governor. I think that this will accelerate some of those conversations. And I know those discussions will — I'm hopeful anyway — lead to the proposals that will come forward and opportunity perhaps for me to sign legislation," he said.
Authorities said Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, of Arvada, Colorado, opened fire Monday at the King Soopers grocery store in Boulder. Court documents show that he purchased an assault rifle less than a week before the attack. The dead ranged in age from 20 to 65.
Pritzker also Tuesday referenced the March 16 shooting the left eight dead at three Georgia massage businesses.
"I think we all ought to acknowledge the grief that the families in Colorado and in Atlanta have gone through and are going through. And we don't want to experience that here. Unfortunately, we have had mass shootings in Illinois," he said.
My heart goes out to the families who were impacted by the tragic gun violence in Boulder yesterday. I call on our partners in Congress to take up meaningful and comprehensive gun control measures to prevent such senseless acts. Let the memory of those we lost not be forgotten.— Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) March 23, 2021
Said Pritzker: "We ought to limit assault weapons. We have to define them properly and then limit the ones, particularly ones ... where you've got bullets that are firing multiples of them in milliseconds or within a second. Those are things that that we've got to do away with. Those are for no other use than killing masses of people."
President Joe Biden Tuesday announced that flags nationwide would be lowered in memory of the victims.
Biden said Congress must tighten the nation’s gun laws.
“Ten lives have been lost, and more families have been shattered by gun violence in the state of Colorado,” Biden said at the White House.
Pritzker in a tweet said: "I call on our partners in Congress to take up meaningful and comprehensive gun control measures to prevent such senseless acts."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.